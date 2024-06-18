Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase

Society | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase @Pixabay

Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters" (Sofiiska voda), the state regulator Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) indicated today that it would finalize its approval of the new water rates by July 10.

This decision will directly impact the cost of water for consumers, as the rate of return influences the final pricing set by major water supply operators, including Sofia Water, which will see an 8.12 percent adjustment aligned with other large providers.

Vasil Trenev, director of Sofia Waters, addressed the developments at today's EWRC meeting, emphasizing that the approval process follows their business plan submitted last fall. Sofia Water has proposed a significant 22.34 percent increase in water prices for the current year, citing rising costs of materials, goods, and services used by Sofia Voda, alongside adjustments for accumulated inflation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, water, prices

Related Articles:

Sofia Among the Top Risers in Cost of Living for Foreigners

Sofia has climbed six places to occupy the 162nd position in the 2024 cost of living ranking

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia's Vitosha Boulevard Among Europe's Priciest Shopping Streets

Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia ranks 51st among Europe's most expensive shopping streets, according to a study by an international consulting firm

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks

Business » Energy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 17:54

Bulgaria's Pavlikeni Faces Water Emergency as Sources Dwindle

Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

First Case of Monkeypox in Sofia

A confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Sofia, as indicated by data from the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate for the period of June 10-16, 2024

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 16:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake

The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

Bulgaria's Pavlikeni Faces Water Emergency as Sources Dwindle

Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Fatalities Mount: Tourists Warned of Heat Dangers on Greek Islands

Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:10

Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Phones Fail to Warn as Earthquake Strikes Asenovgrad and Plovdiv

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck last night between Asenovgrad and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria