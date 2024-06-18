Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase

Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters" (Sofiiska voda), the state regulator Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) indicated today that it would finalize its approval of the new water rates by July 10.

This decision will directly impact the cost of water for consumers, as the rate of return influences the final pricing set by major water supply operators, including Sofia Water, which will see an 8.12 percent adjustment aligned with other large providers.

Vasil Trenev, director of Sofia Waters, addressed the developments at today's EWRC meeting, emphasizing that the approval process follows their business plan submitted last fall. Sofia Water has proposed a significant 22.34 percent increase in water prices for the current year, citing rising costs of materials, goods, and services used by Sofia Voda, alongside adjustments for accumulated inflation.