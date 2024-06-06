Russian Nuclear Submarine and Warships to Visit Cuba Next Week

The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced that a nuclear submarine and warships will arrive at the port of Havana between June 12 and 17, as reported by EFE. The vessels include the frigate "Admiral Gorshkov," the nuclear-powered submarine "Kazan," the tanker "Akademik Pashin," and the rescue tug "Nikolay Chiker."

According to the announcement, joint exercises are not planned, despite claims from Reuters sources in the US. The visit aligns with the historical relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and adheres strictly to international regulations.

The statement also clarified that none of the vessels are carrying nuclear weapons. "Admiral Gorshkov" has previously participated in joint exercises with South Africa and China in February 2023, and with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman in March this year.