Russian Tug "Saturn" Sunk by Ukrainian Attack
Ukrainian intelligence forces have sunk the Russian tugboat "Saturn," a special operation conducted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense
The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced that a nuclear submarine and warships will arrive at the port of Havana between June 12 and 17, as reported by EFE. The vessels include the frigate "Admiral Gorshkov," the nuclear-powered submarine "Kazan," the tanker "Akademik Pashin," and the rescue tug "Nikolay Chiker."
According to the announcement, joint exercises are not planned, despite claims from Reuters sources in the US. The visit aligns with the historical relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and adheres strictly to international regulations.
The statement also clarified that none of the vessels are carrying nuclear weapons. "Admiral Gorshkov" has previously participated in joint exercises with South Africa and China in February 2023, and with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman in March this year.
The Hungarian government claims to support peace but actually backs the war led by Putin,
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to countries allowing Ukraine to utilize their weapons against targets within Russia
A comprehensive report commissioned by Gazprom, conducted by external analysts, reveals a bleak outlook for the company's future in Europe
Airports in the Russian cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have implemented temporary flight restrictions for security reasons, according to a representative from Rosaviatsia
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning to NATO countries, especially the smaller, densely populated European nations, cautioning them about the dangers of provoking Russia
