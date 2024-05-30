Electricity Up, Heating Down: Bulgaria Faces New Price Changes Ahead!

Business » ENERGY | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Electricity Up, Heating Down: Bulgaria Faces New Price Changes Ahead! @Pixabay

The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) anticipates an average electricity price increase of 1.34% starting July 1, while the price of hot water and heating is expected to decrease by an average of 8.44%. Final decisions will be made at the end of the month, with an open meeting scheduled for next week to discuss these forecasts.

EWRC's data indicates the most significant electricity price hike will be for customers in Western Bulgaria, at 2.74%. The daytime tariff will rise by 2.72%, and the night tariff by 2.81%. In Southern Bulgaria, the average increase is projected at 1.46%, with a more substantial night tariff hike of 2.54%.

In Northeast Bulgaria, electricity prices are expected to decrease by less than 1%. The daytime tariff will drop by 0.91%, and the night tariff by 0.86%. Despite this reduction, the region will continue to have the highest daytime electricity prices.

For steam and hot water, EWRC forecasts the most significant price reduction in Burgas, averaging 14.09%. In Sofia, the reduction is predicted to be 7.02%, and in Plovdiv, nearly 8%. The least expensive heating will be in Varna, with prices decreasing by less than 4%.

More from Energy

Bulgaria Braces for 8% Spike in Natural Gas Costs Next Month

During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June

Business » Energy | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:06

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Shifts Away from Russian Nuclear Fuel

Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel

Business » Energy | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 17:56

Kozloduy NPP in Bulgaria Embarks on Alternative Fuel Integration

The implementation of an alternative fuel type in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has commenced

Business » Energy | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 10:31

Brussels Rebukes Bulgaria for Missing Energy Efficiency Report

The European Commission initiated a new infringement procedure against Bulgaria on Thursday for failing to submit a report on the energy performance of buildings as required by the directive

Business » Energy | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 16:55

Bulgaria and US Strengthen Strategic Energy Cooperation

During his recent visit to Washington, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov engaged in crucial discussions at the US State Department

Business » Energy | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:36

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28
