He Might Be Britain's New Prime Minister
Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation
Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States
Russia Warns of Strikes on UK Sites if Ukraine Uses British Weapons
Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory
Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured
Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured
Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide
The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre
Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine
President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Russia's Use of Banned Chemical Weapons in Ukraine Escalates
Russia has been using banned chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin gas, in battles along the front line in Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian troops' ability to defend their positions and force retreats