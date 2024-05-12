Embracing Inclusion: Sofia Pride 2024 Returns to the Heart of Sofia

Society | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Embracing Inclusion: Sofia Pride 2024 Returns to the Heart of Sofia

Sofia Pride 2024, the largest event advocating for human rights in Bulgaria, is scheduled to take place at Prince Alexander I Batenberg Square on June 22. This new venue will host the pre-march concert, featuring some of Bulgaria's top musical talents, providing a platform for young artists to perform in front of thousands.

"For the 17th consecutive year, Sofia will be the host of the country's sole Pride event, and for the first time, we are excited to have Battenberg Square as our venue for the gathering and concert. We hope that the symbolic location, within the 'triangle of power', will amplify the voices of Pride's demands, particularly regarding the legal recognition of thousands of same-sex families in Bulgaria. We are currently seeking volunteers for the event, and anyone interested can sign up through the Sofia Pride form available at this link," shared Simeon Vasilev from the Sofia Pride organizing committee.

In 2023, Sofia Pride drew thousands of participants for a peaceful march through the heart of Sofia. At the heart of the event were 11 Bulgarian families who bravely shared their names, faces, and stories to advocate for the causes and objectives of Sofia Pride. Over several months, the "Our family invites you to Sofia Pride 2023" campaign raised awareness about the crucial need for familial support, especially for LGBTQ+ individuals in Bulgaria. This initiative was honored with a bronze award in the Public Sector Communications category at the BAPRA Bright Awards 2024.

The theme of Sofia Pride 2024 will highlight the contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals to the development of Bulgarian society, emphasizing shared values and unity over division.

Sofia Pride is organized by the GLAS Foundation in collaboration with the Bilitis Foundation, LGBTQ Action, and the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee. The 2024 event is made possible with the support of the Bulgarian Women's Fund, the US Embassy in Bulgaria, as well as the Embassies of Australia, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and France. Additionally, support comes from various companies including Absolut, Accenture, EY, HP Enterprise, Mastercard, Progress, Paysafe, and WorkNomads LAB Hotel.

