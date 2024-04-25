Veto: Russia Blocks UN Resolution Against Arms Race in Space

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:26
United Nations resolution aimed at halting the arms race in space, proposed by the United States and Japan, failed to pass the UN Security Council due to Russia's veto, Reuters and DPA reported.

The proposed resolution garnered support from 13 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council. However, Russia exercised its veto power, while China abstained from voting.

The proposed resolution urged all nations, particularly those with advanced space capabilities, to actively support the peaceful utilization of outer space and to prevent an arms race in that domain. It called for refraining from any actions contrary to this objective and existing treaties, emphasizing the importance of international peace, security, and cooperation.

In February, several prominent American media sources disclosed information concerning Russia's efforts to develop space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapons, potentially endangering both national and international security. The resolution reiterated the obligation of all nations party to it to fully adhere to the Outer Space Treaty. This includes refraining from placing objects carrying nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in Earth's orbit, abstaining from installing such weapons on celestial bodies, and avoiding the deployment of such weapons in outer space through any means.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN, sounded the alarm on the potential devastation wrought by a nuclear detonation or the deployment of weapons of mass destruction in space. She highlighted the interconnectedness of vital services reliant on satellite networks, ranging from communications to national security.

Before the vote, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzya, voiced skepticism regarding the resolution's intentions, suggesting it aimed to deepen divisions within the Security Council. Russia, along with China, proposed an amendment advocating for broader measures to prevent all forms of weapons in space, which failed to garner sufficient support, TASS reported.  

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, voiced apprehensions over the resolution's potential ramifications, warning against setting negative precedents detrimental to multilateral disarmament efforts. She cautioned that approving the resolution could grant undue advantage to the US in shaping international security policies.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested that Russia's veto signaled its intention to pursue space-based military capabilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition to the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, citing adherence to the principles outlined in the Outer Space Treaty.

Earlier this year Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition to the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, Reuters recalled. Putin emphasized that Russia's position on this matter is unequivocal and transparent, stating, "Our position is clear and transparent: We have always been categorically against, and now we are also against, the deployment of nuclear weapons in space".

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits Russia, the United States, and other signatories from placing nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in Earth's orbit.

According to three Reuters sources familiar with US intelligence findings, Russia plans to deploy a nuclear space bomb capable of disabling satellite networks with its electromagnetic radiation. However, the White House National Security Council spokesperson stated that Moscow has not yet deployed such a weapon.

Satellites in Earth's orbit are increasingly seen as crucial for various military capabilities. Recent events in the Ukraine conflict highlight the significant role of space communications and satellite-linked drones in modern warfare, emphasizing their importance, according to the agency.

