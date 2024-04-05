Ministry of Interior's Proposal: Doubling the Cost of Identity Card Issuance

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior's Proposal: Doubling the Cost of Identity Card Issuance Wikimedia Commons

The Ministry of Interior is suggesting a revision and addition to the rules governing the issuance of Bulgarian personal documents, which entails a rise in the fee for obtaining an identity card - shifting from the existing 18 BGN to 30 BGN.

According to a report from Minister of the Interior, Kalin Stoyanov, presented to the Council of Ministers, one of the key changes includes introducing the option of issuing identity cards with a validity period of 30 years to individuals who have reached the age of 70. This change aims to ensure the quality of the documents' technical characteristics while considering the age factor. Additionally, the possibility of issuing permanent identity cards is set to be revoked.

Another significant change proposed is in the express service for issuing identity cards, with a provision for receiving the finished document within 8 working hours, specifically in designated Ministry of Interior structures within Sofia. This adjustment aligns with the launch of centralized personalization for this category of Bulgarian personal documents.

Minors are also set to see an increase in fees, with the proposed amendment raising the cost from the current 13 BGN to 21 BGN. Furthermore, "Dnevnik" reports that fees for express orders will be subject to doubling or tripling.

Moreover, the proposal includes the temporary passport for final departure from Bulgaria among the documents issued to foreigners residing there.

In another alteration, applicants for issuing and replacing a driver's license will now have the option to present a previously issued driver's license, in addition to the standard identification documents like an identity card, temporary identity card, or passport. This change acknowledges the driver's license as a personal document certifying the legal capacity to operate vehicles and, for Bulgarian citizens, confirming their territorial identity within Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry, documents, identity, change

Related Articles:

The Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Withdraws His Resignation

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has announced the withdrawal of his resignation, which was provoked and submitted under enormous psychological and moral pressure

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 16:47

New Measures Against Unlawful Child Removal Implemented by The Ministry of the Interior

In response to concerns regarding the unlawful taking of children out of the country following the lifting of border checks, the Ministry of the Interior has introduced new measures aimed at safeguarding children's welfare and preventing such occurrences

Politics | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:21

Unveiling The Independent's 2024 Influence List: Women Changing the World

In honor of International Women’s Day, The Independent unveils its highly anticipated 2024 Influence List, celebrating women who are shaping the world with their remarkable achievements and unwavering determination

Society | March 8, 2024, Friday // 13:03

Head Of 'Internal Security' Of The Ministry of the Interior Was Removed From His Position

The director of the "Internal Security" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Georgi Georgiev, has been removed from his position until the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him

Politics | February 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Vazrazhdane Leader Warns of Daily Assault on Bulgaria's Dignity: Calls for National Unity

During the opening of the National Assembly's winter session, Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov addressed the pervasive assault on Bulgaria's national pride. He asserted that the country has become a battleground, where a group of self-proclaimed ant

Politics | January 11, 2024, Thursday // 12:00

Newly Unsealed Documents Unveil Epstein Associates and Allegations Against Prince Andrew

A total of 19 sealed documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in a US jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, have been publicly released

World | January 5, 2024, Friday // 17:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Political Chaos as TISP, BSP, and "Revival" Seek No Confidence Vote in Glavchev Cabinet

Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian S

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Turmoil in Bulgarian Parliament as Health Fund Manager's Resignation Accepted Against Backdrop of Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Bulgarian Opposition Parties Urge President Radev to Replace Caretaker PM

Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:51

Borissov: GERB Will Be Responsible for the MFA if Mitov is Appointed as Minister

Amidst the political discourse in Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, has asserted that GERB will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if Daniel Mitov is appointed as minister

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:13

NATO Plans New Military Base in Bulgaria with 5,000 Troops

Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:29

Week One in Bulgaria's Caretaker Government: Calls for 2 Ministerial Changes Intensify the Crisis

Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 07:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria