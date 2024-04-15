Bulgaria: No Immediate Threat to National Security after the Attacks on Israel

Following Iran's drone attack on Israel, Bulgaria's government has reassured its citizens that there is currently no immediate threat to national security. The government's press service issued a statement affirming this stance.

According to reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet received any requests for the evacuation of Bulgarians from Israel. Consequently, there is no need at this stage to convene the Security Council.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev chaired a working meeting this morning with representatives from various security services, the chief of defense, and ministers of defense, transport, and the deputy minister of foreign affairs. The purpose of the meeting was to assess the situation and discuss potential courses of action.

The government emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring developments and taking further action if necessary. As tensions in the region continue to unfold, Bulgaria stands ready to respond accordingly to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

In light of these assurances, Bulgarian citizens are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed about the situation. However, for now, the government emphasizes that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

In addition, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation of Iran's attack on Israel, labeling it as "unacceptable" and expressing deep concern over the unprecedented escalation of hostilities in the region.