Bulgaria Seeks to Improve Road Safety with Revised Traffic Light Ordinance
A new ordinance aimed at improving road safety by enhancing traffic light regulations has been drafted and released for public discussion by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport, as well as Regional Development and Public Works.
The proposed ordinance introduces several key changes to traffic light systems, including the addition of flashing yellow lights to increase driver attention when turning into conflict points. Specifically, drivers making left or right turns, where they need to yield to other road users such as trams, bicycles, or pedestrians, will encounter these flashing yellow lights.
Additionally, the ordinance outlines a new algorithm for determining the necessity of introducing separate permissive signals for cars making left turns. This algorithm utilizes traffic accident statistics and the ratio of conflicting flows at intersections as criteria for decision-making.
According to the project, if there have been more than three collisions involving cars moving straight and turning left at an intersection within the last 12 months, it warrants the implementation of a separate section of the traffic light for left turns.
Furthermore, the ordinance standardizes the size and type of traffic lights for regulating cyclist movement to reduce confusion for drivers. It also allows for the possibility of coloring traffic light poles and consoles yellow to improve visibility.
Other provisions include regulations on controlling traffic light controllers using centralized control software, combined regulation of pedestrians and cyclists to reduce the number of traffic lights used, and determining installation height and functionalities of pedestrian buttons.
Moreover, requirements are introduced to facilitate the use of crossing buttons by people with visual impairments, including additional information through tactile signs and/or braille. Additionally, sound signals accompanying permissive crossing signals will have different sounds and/or durations to aid people with visual impairments in orientation.
The drafting of the ordinance was prompted by amendments to the Road Traffic Act of 2020, with the aim of updating the existing regulation on traffic light signals established in 2001. The public has until April 25 to provide feedback on the proposed changes.
