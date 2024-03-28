Bulgaria Seeks to Improve Road Safety with Revised Traffic Light Ordinance

Society | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 16:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Seeks to Improve Road Safety with Revised Traffic Light Ordinance

A new ordinance aimed at improving road safety by enhancing traffic light regulations has been drafted and released for public discussion by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport, as well as Regional Development and Public Works.

The proposed ordinance introduces several key changes to traffic light systems, including the addition of flashing yellow lights to increase driver attention when turning into conflict points. Specifically, drivers making left or right turns, where they need to yield to other road users such as trams, bicycles, or pedestrians, will encounter these flashing yellow lights.

Additionally, the ordinance outlines a new algorithm for determining the necessity of introducing separate permissive signals for cars making left turns. This algorithm utilizes traffic accident statistics and the ratio of conflicting flows at intersections as criteria for decision-making.

According to the project, if there have been more than three collisions involving cars moving straight and turning left at an intersection within the last 12 months, it warrants the implementation of a separate section of the traffic light for left turns.

Furthermore, the ordinance standardizes the size and type of traffic lights for regulating cyclist movement to reduce confusion for drivers. It also allows for the possibility of coloring traffic light poles and consoles yellow to improve visibility.

Other provisions include regulations on controlling traffic light controllers using centralized control software, combined regulation of pedestrians and cyclists to reduce the number of traffic lights used, and determining installation height and functionalities of pedestrian buttons.

Moreover, requirements are introduced to facilitate the use of crossing buttons by people with visual impairments, including additional information through tactile signs and/or braille. Additionally, sound signals accompanying permissive crossing signals will have different sounds and/or durations to aid people with visual impairments in orientation.

The drafting of the ordinance was prompted by amendments to the Road Traffic Act of 2020, with the aim of updating the existing regulation on traffic light signals established in 2001. The public has until April 25 to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: light, road safety, traffic

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops EU Chart for Road Traffic Deaths!

|

Holiday Exodus: Traffic Surge Anticipated as Bulgarians Return Home

|

From Today: Bulgarian Traffic Police Introduce New Mobile Cameras for Enhanced Road Monitoring

|

Sofia Mayor Unveils Plan for New Speed Cameras Across the City - See Where!

|

Bulgarian Farmers Close Border with Romania in Protest

|

Bulgarian Interior Minister Advocates Treating DUI Deaths as Intentional Homicide

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 19:54

Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple are Meeting in Sofia

Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are among the tech giants slated to convene in Sofia for a landmark event in 2025

Society | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:20

Unlocking the Potential of Recycling: Bulgaria's Push for Sustainable Packaging Waste Management

In anticipation of the forthcoming adoption of regulations on packaging and packaging waste, the Association Polymers is spearheading a critical discussion on the pivotal role of recycling

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:31

Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action

Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually

Society » Health | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski"

Society » Incidents | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Weather in Bulgaria on March 28: Contrasting Conditions Across Regions

As the night progresses, Western Bulgaria will see an increase in cloud cover, with light rainfall expected in some areas, particularly after midnight

Society » Environment | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria