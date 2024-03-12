Cracking Down on Improper Parking: Sofia Introduces Park Patrols

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:49
Bulgaria: Cracking Down on Improper Parking: Sofia Introduces Park Patrols

In Sofia, authorities have introduced the first-ever park patrol equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This initiative, spearheaded by the Center for Urban Mobility, signals a significant shift in how parking violations are monitored and addressed in the bustling metropolitan area.

The park patrol vehicle, outfitted with cutting-edge equipment including four cameras strategically placed on each side, is currently undergoing testing to ensure seamless integration into the city's infrastructure. As it traverses the streets at a moderate speed of approximately 30 km/h, the cameras diligently scan parked vehicles, swiftly cross-referencing their license plate numbers with the database to verify compliance with parking regulations.

Dimitar Delchev, the executive director of the Center for Urban Mobility, emphasized the efficiency of this system, revealing that within a mere 60 minutes, the patrol can scrutinize an impressive 4,000 parked cars. This speed and accuracy promise a swift response to any violations detected, with penalties promptly issued to offenders who fail to adhere to the designated parking guidelines.

Furthermore, plans are underway to expand this initiative, with the aim of deploying a total of 20 park patrols throughout Sofia by the end of the month. Delchev reassured residents that even in areas where the patrol vehicles face logistical challenges, pedestrian controllers will be stationed to ensure comprehensive coverage and enforcement of parking regulations.

The introduction of these park patrols not only streamlines the monitoring process but also optimizes the allocation of human resources. By automating certain aspects of enforcement, officers can be reallocated to more critical tasks, thereby enhancing overall effectiveness in managing parking violations across the city.

Looking ahead, the project envisions incorporating advanced features such as the implementation of a "digital clamp" system, pending approval from relevant authorities. This innovative approach holds the potential to further deter illegal parking practices, contributing to improved traffic flow and enhanced safety on Sofia's streets.

