Voting in EU Elections: 3 Months In Bulgaria Required

In anticipation of the upcoming elections for members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from Bulgaria, scheduled for June 9 this year, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has unveiled a crucial update to voting regulations.

Under the latest directive from the CEC, voters must fulfill a residency condition to exercise their right to vote in the European Parliament elections. Specifically, individuals must have resided in the Republic of Bulgaria or another EU member state for a minimum of three months preceding the election day.

This residency requirement mandates Bulgarian citizens to have an address registration with either a permanent and current address within Bulgaria or a permanent address in Bulgaria alongside a current address in another EU member state. Likewise, citizens of other EU member states must possess a residence address within Bulgaria or another EU member state to be eligible to vote in Bulgaria.

Citizens from other EU member states can vote in Bulgaria if they possess a residential address within Bulgaria or any other EU member state.