Taliban Conducts Public Execution at Afghan Stadium

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Taliban Conducts Public Execution at Afghan Stadium

In a chilling display of authority, the Taliban carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan, shocking thousands of spectators who witnessed the killing of two convicted individuals. According to reports by the Associated Press, the Taliban's Supreme Court had ruled that the two men were responsible for separate stabbing attacks resulting in the deaths of two victims.

Identified as Syed Jamal from Wardak province and Gul Khan from Ghazni, the convicts faced execution following orders from three separate courts and Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. Despite attempts by religious leaders to persuade the victims' relatives to forgive the convicted, they remained resolute in their pursuit of retribution.

Crowds gathered outside the stadium in Ghazni city's Ali Lala area, with many attempting to gain entry to witness the executions firsthand. As the proceedings unfolded, fifteen shots rang out, marking the fatal end for the two men. Ambulances swiftly transported their bodies away from the scene.

Today's events mark the third and fourth public executions since the Taliban's ascension to power in 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. The resumption of such brutal practices has drawn sharp criticism from the international community, with the United Nations condemning the Taliban's adherence to public executions, floggings, and stonings.

The alarming resurgence of these archaic forms of punishment serves as a stark reminder of the Taliban's draconian rule in Afghanistan during the late 90s. Despite calls for an end to such practices, the Taliban's unwavering commitment to imposing their strict interpretation of Sharia law continues to raise concerns about the future of human rights and justice in the war-torn nation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Taliban, Afghanistan, public execution, stadium

Related Articles:

Football Chaos: Bulgaria-Hungary Qualifier in Limbo as Plovdiv Denies Stadium

In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming European football qualification match between Bulgaria and Hungary, scheduled to take place in Plovdiv, faces uncertainty as the municipality announces its inability to provide the "Hristo Botev" stadium

Sports | November 13, 2023, Monday // 18:20

Deportation Surge: 3,000+ Afghans Sent Back from Turkey in 20 Days!

In a concerning trend, more than 3,000 Afghan nationals have been repatriated to Kabul from Turkey over the past 20 days, marking a significant uptick in deportation efforts

World | November 13, 2023, Monday // 11:25

Pakistan Sets November 1st Ultimatum for Undocumented Foreign Residents, Sparking Migration Crisis

Pakistan has issued a significant ultimatum, setting November 1, 2023, as the deadline for all undocumented foreigners living in the country to leave or face forced expulsion

World | October 31, 2023, Tuesday // 18:07

At least 2000 Dead after Earthquake in Afghanistan

The death toll from powerful earthquakes in western Afghanistan is estimated at 2,000, a senior Taliban leader said, adding that the death toll could be higher in one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the country in two decades

World | October 8, 2023, Sunday // 16:03

Bulgaria: Lightning Killed an 11-year-old Boy in Ruse, another one is in Critical Condition

Two 11-year-old boys were struck by lightning yesterday afternoon at the "Danube" stadium in Ruse

Society » Incidents | August 31, 2023, Thursday // 09:05

Bulgaria: 40 Illegal Migrants detained in Strandzha

Another group of migrants were detained in Strandzha region on their way to "Trakia" highway

Crime | August 29, 2023, Tuesday // 11:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Macron Expressed His Gratitude To Denkov In Bulgarian!

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude in Bulgarian language on Facebook to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov for his visit to the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Houthis Ban Entry of American, British, and Israeli Ships from Red and Arabian Seas

In a significant move, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have declared a ban on American, British, and Israeli ships from entering the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:14

Knife Attack at German School Leaves Several Students Injured!

A knife attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal has left several students injured, authorities confirmed

World » EU | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Assange Trial: US Lawyers Argue Case Not About Politics

Lawyers representing the United States in the trial of Julian Assange asserted that the legal proceedings are centered on the publication of classified information, not Assange's political views

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:42

Rafah Mosque Leveled as Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes devastated a mosque in Rafah and caused extensive damage to nearby homes

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:27

Day 729 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Still Believes He Can Take Over The Whole Country

Day 729 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria