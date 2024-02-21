Sofia: Zero Fines for Polluting Cars Entering City Center

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Sofia: Zero Fines for Polluting Cars Entering City Center

Despite efforts to curb pollution in Sofia's city center, not a single fine has been issued to vehicles violating the ban on entering the designated low-emission zone. Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nadezhda Bobcheva disclosed this concerning trend during the "Clean Mobility for Sofia" forum organized by the "For the Earth" association, as reported by Sega.

Implemented on December 1 of the preceding year and set to expire on February 29, the ban targets vehicles emitting high levels of exhaust, aiming to preserve air quality in the central area known as the "small ring." The penalties for non-compliance range from BGN 50 to BGN 500 for individuals and BGN 500 to BGN 5,000 for companies, yet the enforcement of these sanctions faces significant hurdles.

One prominent obstacle hindering enforcement efforts is the absence of suitable software capable of recognizing the required emission stickers affixed to vehicles and automatically generating fines for violators. Regrettably, the municipality lacks the technical infrastructure to undertake this task manually, contributing to the lack of fines imposed despite numerous violations observed.

This failure to enforce penalties highlights the urgent need for investment in technology and administrative capacity to ensure effective implementation of pollution control measures. Without adequate enforcement mechanisms, efforts to combat pollution and safeguard public health in Sofia's city center remain compromised.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, pollution, enforcement, fines.

Related Articles:

In Sofia: Two Chain-Accidents Took Place In Less Than 20 Minutes

In a series of unfortunate events on Wednesday morning, two chain accidents unfolded within a span of just 20 minutes near the exit of Sofia, leaving authorities scrambling to respond

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:04

Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!

Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45

Navalny Memorial Billboards Erected Outside Russian Embassy in Sofia

Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:55

"Engineering Talks" Gathers The Engineering Community In Sofia

The first edition will take place on February 28 and will kick off a series of events aimed at fostering community development.

Business | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Sofia's Lukov March Disrupted Over Fascist Allegations: Mayor Steps In

Amidst a growing controversy, the anticipated Lukov March procession in Sofia has been abruptly halted by order of the city's mayor, Vasil Terziev

Politics | February 17, 2024, Saturday // 18:48

Neo-Nazi Uproar: Sofia Municipality's Firm Stance on Lukov March Today

Amidst mounting controversy, the Sofia Municipality has issued a stern warning against the potential continuation of the contentious Lukov March, emphasizing its commitment to preventing the procession from taking place today

Politics | February 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday

During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 20:12

GERB Withdraws Proposal to Remove Indefinite ID Cards

In a sudden turn of events, the parliamentary group of GERB has decided to retract its proposed draft law aimed at abolishing indefinite identity cards, as observed on the website of the National Assembly

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:19

“Pirogov” Hospital Inspection: No Evidence of Crimes, Few Administrative Violations Noted

The inspection in “Pirogov” conducted by the Agency for State Financial Inspection (ASFI), initiated by the Bulgarian Minister of Health

Society » Health | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29

Bulgarian Actress Margarita Stoykova Honored At The “Berlinale” Film Festival

The young Bulgarian actress Margarita Stoykova was honored with an award for emerging star at the Berlinale Film Festival.

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:34

Bulgaria Tightens Citizenship Criteria: Language Fluency Now a Must!

The Bulgarian Parliament has voted to amend citizenship laws, making proficiency in the Bulgarian language a prerequisite for obtaining citizenship

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

70% Of Bulgarians Favor Banning Animal Cages In Farms

According to a sociological study by Market Links from 2023, just over two-thirds of Bulgarian citizens believe that Bulgaria should support the gradual cessation of industrial farming in cages in the EU, and more than half would vote for a politician who

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria