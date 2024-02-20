Navalny Memorial Billboards Erected Outside Russian Embassy in Sofia

Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!
Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov
Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. The action was conducted by DBS (Democrats for Strong Bulgaria) in memory of the Russian oppositionist, it became clear from their message to the media.
"There are personalities who rise above everyday life, above the grayness of pettiness, above time...
They have causes, they are a cause.
We don't always understand them, we don't always appreciate them when they are among us.
Their messages are here, their causes are here.
Their principles, their power, are here.
Their flight to freedom is here.
We have to show that.
Navalny!
A small gesture of adoration and respect, from Democrats for Strong Bulgaria, on the way to his immortality.
We will not be silent!", the message states.
We remind you that on February 16, 2024, Russian authorities announced the death of Alexei Navalny, aged 47, according to the Russian prison service. His passing led to demonstrations in Russia and several other nations. Western governments and international organizations have leveled accusations against Russian authorities regarding his demise.
