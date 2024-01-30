February Weather In Bulgaria: Temperature Swings from -12C to 20C, Unpredictable Conditions Ahead

As February approaches, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology provides insights into the anticipated weather patterns for the month. Brace yourselves for a mix of temperature extremes and atmospheric fluctuations.

According to meteorological experts, the mercury is set to dip to lows ranging from -12C to -7C, while daytime highs will reach a relatively mild 15C to 20C. The overall monthly temperature is expected to hover around and above normal levels. In Northern Bulgaria and high fields, temperatures will range from 1C to 3C, while Southern Bulgaria and the Black Sea region can anticipate temperatures between 3C and 6C. Meanwhile, the mountainous areas should prepare for colder temperatures, ranging from minus 8C to minus 4C.

Monthly precipitation is anticipated to meet or exceed normal levels. For most regions, this translates to 30 to 50 liters per square meter, with mountainous and southern areas experiencing a slightly higher range of 60 to 80 liters per square meter.

The initial ten days of February will bring temperatures above the seasonal average, with a notable peak around February 5. During this period, expect more sunshine, limited chances of precipitation, and daytime temperatures reaching 17C to 18C in some locations, accompanied by above-freezing lows.

As we approach February 10, a shift in weather dynamics is anticipated. Increased chances of precipitation and colder conditions, potentially leading to snowfall in various regions, are on the horizon. Although the weather will remain changeable, the likelihood of precipitation will decrease, and temperatures will gradually rise.

Around February 20, conditions are expected to favor more precipitation and a subsequent cold snap. Heading towards the month's end, an increased presence of clouds and intermittent showers is foreseen, with temperatures settling near or below the seasonal norms.