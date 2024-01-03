Weather Outlook: Warm Spell Until January 7, Winter's Grip Looms Ahead

Forecaster Petar Yankov has foreseen a change in weather patterns, heralding the end of the current warm spell by January 7. According to Yankov, light rain is expected in Kyustendil and Sofia today, accompanied by light snowfall in Western Bulgaria.

Anticipating a shift in conditions, Yankov highlighted an upcoming cooling trend with precipitation turning into snow from January 7 onwards. Temperatures are projected to range from 1 to 5 degrees, with a predicted snow cover of up to 10 cm in Northern Bulgaria and even reaching the Black Sea.

Yankov emphasized that winter fog is anticipated to envelop the country from January 12, with intermittent slight warming. He advised caution for drivers as temperatures around 4 degrees may lead to icy conditions, although no major disruptions in public life are expected.

Assuring the public, Yankov stated that no severe weather events or strong winds that could pose risks to power supply are foreseen. However, he pointed out a potential rise in temperatures around January 20 and anticipated new snowfall around January 22-23 and toward the month's end on January 29-30.