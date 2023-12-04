Sofia Metro's Third Line Expansion: 6km Stretch and 6 Stations in the Works

The extension of the third metro line, which started a week ago, will be under construction for 3 years and 9 months. 350 parking spaces will be built in buffer parking lots.

This was stated by the executive director of "Metropolitan" EAD, Eng. Stoyan Bratoev, on BNT.

The importance of a metro section is determined by the passengers who travel along the line. This one will handle over 75,000 passengers, which is the average load of metro lines. It will also pass through territories that are not well served by transport, he explained.

Stoyan Bratoev clarified that there are regulatory plans for one more stop on Cherni Vrah Blvd. After that, the metro will pass through Simeonovsko Shosse and reach Studentski Grad. Continuation of the subway to the north is also planned. When funding is available, talks about it will begin, he said.

The construction of the new third line includes the construction of the second extension of Line 3 through the "Geo Milev" and "Slatina" neighborhoods to the "Arena Sofia" hall, "Tsarigradsko shose" blvd., and the District Hospital.

The section through "Slatina" is nearly 6 km long and 6 stations will be located on it. The route starts from "Shipka" Street, where during the implementation of the central section of Line 3 in the area of the Military Academy, a large trapezoidal shaft with a length of 60 m was built to divert the line. After that, the route continues under the park of the Military Academy, along "Geo Milev" street, "Slatina" housing complex, "Asen Yordanov" blvd. and reaches "Tsarigradsko shose" blvd. and "Yerusalim" street.