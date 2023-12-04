Israel Announced that its Ground Offensive was Covering All Parts of Gaza

The ground offensive by Israeli forces now covers all parts of Gaza. The authorities ordered a new evacuation to the south, but there are also operations against Hamas, AP and BTA reported.

Much of the Gaza Strip's roughly 2.3 million residents flocked to the southern part of the territory after Israel ordered civilians to leave the northern parts of the enclave in the early days of the war.

According to the UN, 1.8 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced. Nearly 958,000 of them are in 99 UN sites in the south of the country, said Juliet Thoma, director of communications at the UN agency for Palestine refugees.

In the sky above the second largest city in Gaza - Khan Younis - drones fly.

The IDF announced early this morning the names of three soldiers who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The soldiers were identified as Sergeant Major Neria Shaer, 36, Sergeant First Class Ben Zusman, 22, and Benjamin Needham, 19, the Jerusalem post reported.