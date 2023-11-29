Ryanair Launches Summer 2024 Schedule with over 1.7 Million Seats for Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Ryanair Launches Summer 2024 Schedule with over 1.7 Million Seats for Bulgaria @Pixabay

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has today (29 Nov) launched its highly anticipated summer 2024 schedule with over 1.7 million seats for Bulgarian holidaymakers looking to get away this summer to soak up some sun with friends and family and recharge with somewell-deserved rest and relaxation.

Operating from the end of March, Ryanair’s summer 2024 schedule offers an unbeatable choice of popular sunny hotspots and city breaks, as well as less-well known destinations to unearth and explore at the lowest fares in Europe.

To celebrate the launch of its summer 2024 schedule and over 1.7 million seats for its Bulgarian customers, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €35.99 for travel until the end of Oct 2024. 

Ryanair’s Country Manager for CEE & Baltics Alicja Wojcik Golebiowska:

Ryanair is pleased to announce our summer 2024 schedule with over 1.7 million seats available for our Bulgarian customers across a host of amazing destinations. So, if you’re looking to soak up some well-deserved sun this summer, you won’t be disappointed with the unbeatable selection of destinations we have on offer at the lowest fares in Europe. With fares starting from just €35.99, customers should visit ryanair.com now and book early to make sure they secure the best possible price - future you will thank you for it.” 

