Politics | November 22, 2023, Wednesday // 14:27
Police Rally at Bulgarian Parliament Amid Allegations of Brutality in BFU Protest

Hundreds of police officers gathered in protest in front of the National Assembly in defense of their colleagues and the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior.

They claim that their protest was spontaneous. The gathered in uniform are calling for an end to the politicization of the clash with football fans on November 16. The police officers explained that they were in front of the National Assembly to express support for their injured colleagues.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs gathered in front of the parliament around 12:30 p.m., when their lunch break began, and an hour later they returned to work.

At the protest against the leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), dozens of demonstrators were injured, and 38 people were detained. The police even used a water cannon against the crowd. Footage has emerged that clearly shows uniformed officers kicking and hitting with batons fallen protesters.

''The police said they were kicking me in the stomach so I couldn't give birth. And to not have children - to not see them alive''. Said a 19-year-old girl that participated in the protest.

The director of the Sofia Police, Lyubomir Nikolov, explained during a briefing that there are six reports "for which it can be claimed that there are possible contacts of police officers with protesters". According to him, on the published videos of police violence, the actions of the protesters who set fire to buckets were cut out.

An extraordinary meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order is expected, at which the Minister of Internal Affairs and senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be heard in connection with the activities of the police during the protest against the BFU on November 16.

