See When the Tests of the BG-ALERT System will Begin

The tests of the BG ALERT system start from Tuesday. First, this will be done in the Gabrovo region. The tests will continue until November 29, when there will be a national test. Subscribers of all three mobile operators will receive these messages. This was announced by the director of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population", Chief Commissioner Alexander Jartov, BGNES reported.

Jartov gave details about the beginning of the planned regional and national tests of the BG-ALERT system.

"It's important to know that when we use the system, it's the last step. It is necessary to observe certain processes, phenomena in advance, to have data, i.e. it is extremely important to know that the warning itself is not completely automated. In Bulgaria, at the moment, the regulatory framework regulates that the powers to carry out early warning are held by the ministers, regional governors, mayors of municipalities, mayors of populated areas and deputy mayors, both in relation to the national system for early warning and disclosure, and in relation to BG-ALERT. The tool we created will create an additional channel to this system, but the decisions will be made by these officials", Jartov added.

He commented that Bulgaria is not the last country to build this system. "As of September, there are 17 countries in Europe that have this system," he explained. He added that the software of the system is developed so that based on what delineation of the territory will be done, all the cells that fall within it will automatically send a message to the devices connected to those cells.

He also revealed how the messages citizens will receive will look like. "You receive a message with the relevant text. It can be seen that it is from BG-ALERT, the text is written that shows the very level of this danger", he explained and said that there is also a link in the message so that citizens can get additional information in case it is necessary. He clarified that there may be a slight difference in the type of messages, but this is due to the older software of the device itself or the operating system.

Jartov also announced the schedule according to which the tests will be done. He clarified that they start on November 7 in the Gabrovo region.

On November 14, people from the regions of Vidin, Vratsa, Lovech, Montana and Pleven will receive messages.

On November 15, Veliko Tarnovo, Razgrad, Ruse and Silistra.

On November 16, messages will be received in Varna, Dobrich, Targovishte and Shumen.

On November 21 in Burgas, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

On November 22 in Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia and Sofia region.

On November 23, the tests will be held in Kardjali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo.

It is planned to hold a national test in the country on November 29. Then, for half an hour - from 12:00 to 12:30, a message containing text in Bulgarian and English will be broadcast.

Nikolay Simeonov, part of the association, that prepares the system, commented that the tests will be conducted on a regional basis. He pointed out that the main purpose of the app is to notify the population about upcoming disasters, problems, etc.