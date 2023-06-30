COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 24 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 24, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,209 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.9 percent.

There is not a single deceased patient with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, 169 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 22 are in intensive care units. There are 10 new hospital admissions.

159 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,061 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,565 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,140 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,424 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,050 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal