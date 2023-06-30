Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warmer Today

It will be sunny and mostly calm today. The minimum temperatures will be between 13°C and 18°C, in Sofia - 12°C, and the maximum - between 27°C and 32°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea, after noon with temporary increases in cloudiness. There will be a breeze. Maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-24°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains it will be sunny, after noon with cumulus clouds. There will be a light, in the higher parts to a moderate north-westerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 22°C, at 2000 meters - about 15°C.

Saturday will be sunny with maximum temperatures between 28°C and 33°C. After noon and during the night on Sunday, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria and in some places it will rain and thunder.

On Sunday, it will remain sunny in Eastern Bulgaria, around and after noon - hot, with maximum temperatures around and above 30°C. Over Western and Central Bulgaria, the development of convective cloudiness will continue, there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunder, hail is also possible.

On Monday, sunny weather will prevail in the northwestern part of the country, and in southern and eastern Bulgaria there is a greater probability of short-term afternoon rains. Temperatures will hold without significant change.

On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny again in the eastern half of the country, and in the western part there is an increased chance of precipitation.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology