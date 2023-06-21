Weather in Bulgaria: Hot on the First Day of the Astronomical Summer

The astronomical summer begins in Bulgaria at 5:57 p.m. today, when it is also the summer solstice, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The summer solstice is the day on which the observable points of sunrise and sunset appear to stop moving on the horizon line, then reverse their direction of motion. This corresponds to a position of the Sun along its visible path on the celestial sphere that is maximally distant from the celestial equator.

The sun in Sofia rose this morning at 5:49 a.m. and set at 9:06 p.m. The duration of the day is 15 hours and 17 minutes. Starting tomorrow, the length of the days will begin to decrease by a few seconds.

Today it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions with the development of cumulus clouds, according to the NIMH forecast. In separate places, mainly in North-Eastern Bulgaria, there will be short-term rain with thunder. The wind will be light from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 33°C, in Sofia 28°-29°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology