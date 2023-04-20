Bulgaria: A Mother and a Child Died in an Accident on the Sofia-Samokov Road

Society » INCIDENTS | April 20, 2023, Thursday // 19:57
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Mother and a Child Died in an Accident on the Sofia-Samokov Road

Tragedy near the wall of the "Iskar" dam. A car and a truck collided. A 13-year-old girl and her mother died on the spot.

The signal was given at 4:40 p.m. and two ambulances went to the scene. Medical teams pronounced the girl and the woman dead. The father, who was driving, was transported in serious condition to the District Hospital, where doctors will fight for his life.

Traffic in the area is difficult.

The traffic is regulated by the "Road Police" and those traveling in the direction of Samokov are redirected along a detour route Sofia - Bistrica - Zheleznitsa - Kovachevtsi - Belchinski bani.

The District Hospital told the National Television that the driver of the car had a severe hemorrhage in the head. The driver of the truck that hit the car is at the scene in good condition. He was tested for alcohol and drugs.

People who happened to be at the scene immediately after the collision between the truck and the car suggested that the wet pavement was the reason why the truck entered the oncoming traffic and caused this fatal accident.

майка дете загинаха катастрофа пътя софия самоков

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, died, woman, car, girl
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria