The Ambassadors of Russia and Belarus are Not Invited to the First Session of Bulgaria’s Parliament

Ambassador of Russia Eleonora Mitrofanova and interim director of the embassy of Belarus Nikita Leshukov are not invited to the first session of the 49th National Assembly, reported Bulgarian media "Dnevnik". It was scheduled by President Rumen Radev for Wednesday, April 12. According to a representative of the parliament, the list of invitees for the first session this time is the same as from the previous parliament.

Then the question of whether the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus should be among the official guests, among whom are also the heads of diplomatic missions, clashed the political forces even before the start of the National Assembly.

The proposal at the first session of the parliament not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus, as a sign of Bulgaria's attitude against the war in Ukraine, was made by "Democratic Bulgaria" and received the support of "We Continue the Change", GERB and DPS. BSP and "Vazrazhdane" insisted on the opposite, and "Bulgarian Rise" did not take a clear position.

The opening ceremony of the new parliament is usually attended by the president Rumen Radev, the vice president, the prime minister and government ministers. Traditionally, representatives of the Constitutional Court, the judiciary, the diplomatic corps and the official religions of the country are invited.

/Dnevnik