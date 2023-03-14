Public Transport: Over 7 Million Electronic Tickets sold in Sofia since the Beginning of the Year

Over 7 million electronic tickets have been sold for travel in Sofia's public transport since the beginning of the year until now, according to the Center for Urban Mobility. The most preferred is the 30+ ticket. Up to 10% of people using this ticket transfer to another vehicle within 30 minutes.

The number of annual travel cards sold for all lines has also increased, according to the Chairman of the Metropolitan Municipal Council, Georgi Georgiev.

Starting tomorrow, the single-line travel card will be returned to the form it was in before January 1. It remains at the same price, assured Georgiev.

Validation remains mandatory, although the BGN 3 fine is waived, Georgiev pointed out.

"Validation is very useful and for the benefit of citizens. It gives us real information about travelers, about their routes, so that we can optimize timetables and when there are overcrowded buses in a certain time interval - to direct more buses, and reduce them in the early afternoon hours when there are not as many passengers. The smart management of urban transport goes through real-time data," he explained.

The Chairman of the Metropolitan Municipal Council considered the digitization of payments in urban transport to be an exceptional success:

"The time of punchers and paper tickets, of elbowing your way to the puncher is over."

/BNR