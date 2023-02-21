Bulgaria: The One Line Transport Card will be returned in Sofia

The Transport Committee of the Metropolitan City Council has approved the return of the card for one city line for ground transport and subway. At the meeting yesterday, the municipal councilors accepted a number of proposals to ease the citizens of the capital city in their journey in public transport, providing new opportunities for movement and facilitating the owners of electric cars, announced the Municipal Council of the capital city.

The report of Georgi Georgiev and Greti Stefanova was approved regarding changes to the Ordinance on the rules and conditions for traveling by public urban transport on the territory of the Sofia Municipality, which restore the sale of the transport document card for one line of ground transport and metro for all passengers on a regular basis and a preferential tariff (pupils, students, pensioners, doctoral students). The proposal can enter into force on 15.03.2023, after it is voted on by the Metropolitan Municipal Council on Thursday.

The committee also voted on changes to the transport ordinance, which ensure the application of Resolution No. 10/25.01.2023 of the Council of Ministers regarding compensation for the prices of transport documents. With the proposed changes, the price of the cards for pupils and students is reduced from BGN 20.00 to BGN 15.00, and for doctoral students from BGN 35.00 to BGN 15.00 for the period from 02.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 The free travel of children from 7 to 10 years of age in public transport is also allowed. For the period from 01.02.23 to 31.12.23, the price of the annual card for all lines is BGN 180.00.

At the suggestion of the municipal councilors Zafir Zarkov, Khristian Petrov and Radoslav Vlahov, reliefs are introduced for the owners of electric cars, dropping the requirement to issue a sticker for free parking. The green registration number issued to them by the traffic police will now be a sufficient condition for free parking on the territory of the Metropolitan Municipality. For already registered electric cars, it is not mandatory to change the registration numbers and for them the previous practice is preserved and it is possible to submit an application to the Central Motor Vehicle Registry for entry in the register.

At the suggestion of Carlos Contrera, Zafir Zarkov and Deputy Mayor Doncho Barbalov, it is planned to open a new bus line for transport through Manastirski livadi district, Pavlovo to the Buxton tram stop. Buses on it will start running from mid-March and will stop at some of the main public transport stops in the areas, as well as at another 40 points for stopping, getting off and boarding according to the wishes of passengers, as requests will be made through a dedicated application or by driver indication. Buses will run daily from 6.30am to 10.10pm at 16 to 18 minute intervals. All transport documents can be used.

A cooperation agreement has also been prepared between Sofia Municipality, "Stolichen Autotransport" EAD, "Stolichen Elektrotransport" EAD, "Metropolitan" EAD, "Urban Mobility Center" EAD and social partners, which foresees an increase in the basic wages of those working in the municipal transport companies with BGN 150 as of March 1, 2023 and with BGN 150 as of September 1, 2023. All 7,388 workers, thanks to whom we move comfortably and easily in our city, will receive higher salaries.

/BGNES