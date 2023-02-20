1 Case of the Omicron variant, Monitored with Caution by the WHO, has been Identified in Bulgaria

A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Bulgaria and is being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO). This was announced by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The variant is XBB.1.5 and is registered in Sofia.

WHO is monitoring this variant because of its potential for accelerated spread and reduced neutralization by vaccine and natural immunity than previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the Center said. The patient is being treated at home.

Next-generation whole-genome sequencing analyzed 87 SARS-CoV-2 clinical samples collected from patients with COVID-19 between December 9, 2022 and January 11, 2023. They were submitted from 14 different medical facilities from 10 regions Bulgaria. The Omicron virus variant was detected in all clinical samples.

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 11

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 11, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

594 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.85 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 187 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 19 are in intensive care units. There are two new hospital admissions.

Six people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,276 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,720 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, two doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,220 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,204 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,296,200 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA