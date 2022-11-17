The Minister of Energy: Bulgaria does not receive Russian gas through Greece

Business » ENERGY | November 17, 2022, Thursday // 16:30
Bulgaria: The Minister of Energy: Bulgaria does not receive Russian gas through Greece Energy Minister Rosen Hristov

The Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov stated in the National Assembly that the natural gas with which Bulgaria is supplied through Greece is not Russian. He clarified that our country is currently receiving blue fuel delivered in liquefied form by a Norwegian tanker to the Greek island of Revithoussa, where it is regasified. Bulgaria is looking for guarantees that all such supplies are not Russian gas, Hristov assured:

"All our purchases of liquefied natural gas are made through so-called swap deals, that is, someone takes the gas from the tanker at once, and makes an even supply throughout the month according to our needs. There is no way for us to guarantee these molecules, but there is a way to guarantee that we don't pay for Russian liquefied gas by asking for certificates of origin".

The Russian monopolist Gazprom has terminated its communication with Bulgaria, Minister Hristov also announced. He confirmed his position that it is not in Bulgaria's interest to seek an arbitration decision for the deliveries stopped by the Russian side.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, greece, gas, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria