COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 801 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 801 new cases of infection with the coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria with 5,344 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The share of positive results is 14.9 percent.

Of the new cases, 61.05 percent were not vaccinated. There are 9,793 active cases, and 1,259,471 confirmed infections in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four people have died in the last 24 hours, and all of them were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,718.

602 people are hospitalized, of which 44 are in intensive care units. There are 88 new hospital admissions, of which 75 percent have not been vaccinated.

563 were cured in the last 24 hours, and their total number so far is 1,211,960.

The administered doses of vaccines are a total of 4,549,869, of which 1,465 were for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA