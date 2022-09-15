COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 544 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 08:21
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 544 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 544, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal, and 64.89% of them are among the unvaccinated.

They were discovered with 4,966 tests, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.95%.

In the last 24 hours, 5 people died with coronavirus infection, 60% of them were unvaccinated. This brings the death toll from COVID-19 to 37,663.

To date, 601 people infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, of which 31 are in intensive care unitс. There are 60 new hospital admissions, 78.33% of them unvaccinated.

There are 9,888 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 676 infected people have been cured, and a total of 1,202,699 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,250,250 cases of infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 4,533,684 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the country so far, including 1,310 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,070,708 people with a completed vaccination cycle. 875,356 received a first booster dose, and 68,469 received a second.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria