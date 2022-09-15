COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 544 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 544, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal, and 64.89% of them are among the unvaccinated.

They were discovered with 4,966 tests, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.95%.

In the last 24 hours, 5 people died with coronavirus infection, 60% of them were unvaccinated. This brings the death toll from COVID-19 to 37,663.

To date, 601 people infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, of which 31 are in intensive care unitс. There are 60 new hospital admissions, 78.33% of them unvaccinated.

There are 9,888 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 676 infected people have been cured, and a total of 1,202,699 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,250,250 cases of infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 4,533,684 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the country so far, including 1,310 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,070,708 people with a completed vaccination cycle. 875,356 received a first booster dose, and 68,469 received a second.

/BTA