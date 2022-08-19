Indonesian President: Putin, Xi Jinping to Attend G20 Summit in Bali

World | August 19, 2022, Friday // 09:56
Bulgaria: Indonesian President: Putin, Xi Jinping to Attend G20 Summit in Bali @Wikimedia Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will visit the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

"Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," Widodo told the Bloomberg news agency. This high-level visit comes amid heightened tensions between the West and the duo of Russia and China.

China and US have been engaged in conflict on a number of issues including trade, human rights and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has significantly increased fissures between the US-led western bloc and Moscow.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ANI

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Widodo, Putin, Xi, Bali
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria