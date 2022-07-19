COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 2,300 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Nearly 2,300 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Seven infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases are 2,292 - nearly 1,000 more than last Tuesday when there were 1,308. This confirms the trend of an increase in infected people - on the day when temporary anti-epidemic measures come into force in the capital Sofia for a period of 30 days.

The new cases were identified from 9,234 tests (over 24.80 percent were positive). This reinforces the trend of a large proportion of positive tests.

Over 63 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,187,138. They were established from 10,186,273 tests (11.65 percent were positive).

Seven infected people died - two more than on July 12. None of them had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,301.

Active cases are 12,862 - nearly 3,800 more than last Tuesday when they were 9,091. 740 people have been hospitalized, 37 of them in intensive care units.

There were 247 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. More than 71 percent of them were not vaccinated.

1,545 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,136,975.

2,860 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the start of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,442,515.

2,063,221 people have completed the vaccination course. 795,728 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated. 20,105 people have a second booster dose.

/BTA