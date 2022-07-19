From Today: Temporary Anti-Epidemic Measures in Sofia City District

By order of the director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Dancho Penchev, from today - July 19, temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced on the territory of the Sofia region for one month - starting from July 19, 2022.

The new measures include the mandatory wearing of a protective face mask in medical facilities for inpatient and outpatient care, the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, the Capital Regional Health Inspectorate, the specialized institutions for the provision of social services, pharmacies, opticians and drugstores.

Keeping a physical distance of at least 1.5 m, hand hygiene and disinfection of surfaces, regular ventilation.

The order of the Metropolitan RHI also includes - working from a distance (at home), if possible, carrying out an enhanced morning filter in children's facilities to prevent children with clinical symptoms of Covid-19, as well as other acute infectious diseases. Carrying out a daily filter in the specialized institutions for the provision of social services and in residential-type social services for children and adults for the presence of users and staff with clinical symptoms for Covid -19 and removing the staff from work until the diagnosis is established and clinical recovery.

The anti-epidemic measures can be changed depending on the development of the epidemic situation in the territory of the Sofia-city region.

The order is subject to appeal within one month from its publication on the website of the Metropolitan RHI before the Administrative Court of Sofia - city according to the procedure of the APC. The administrative act is subject to preliminary execution, and the appeal does not stop the execution of the order. This is stated in the Order of the director of the SRHI, Dr. Dancho Penchev.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health reports that 9 districts in the country are at stage 1 according to the National Operational Plan for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. All the others are at stage 0. After a meeting of the departmental pandemic committee at the Ministry of Health held today, it also became clear that 33 patients with Covid-19 are currently in intensive care units in hospitals in the country. The epidemic situation at this stage remains calm, according to the Ministry of Health.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 have been registered in several social homes in the country, with the elderly most affected by the new wave

According to data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in the country as of July 17 was 165 per 100,000 people.

An organization has been created to ensure that medical institutions in the country are supplied with sufficient quantities of drugs to treat the coronavirus infection, the departmental pandemic committee also decided.

As of July 19 the number of new cases in Bulgaria is nearly 2,300.

