Sofia is already in the Red COVID Zone
Sofia-city district has entered the red zone in terms of the incidence of COVID-19, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
It is expected to be followed by Burgas and Varna.
Five new areas are moving into a yellow zone. These are Kyustendil, Lovech, Silistra, Sliven and Haskovo.
A total of five out of 28 districts today have record daily morbidity for the last 14 days, BTV reported. The total morbidity for the country for the last seven days has increased by 43% compared to the previous week.
Here are the number of new cases for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers adopted the National Operational Plan for dealing with the Pandemic
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1107 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgarian Doctor: The Actual Covid Cases are around 9,000 per day
- » Kiril Petkov: No Covid Restrictions are Planned, Bulgarians can have one Peaceful Summer
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,021 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: Possible New COVID Measures from Monday