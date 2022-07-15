Sofia is already in the Red COVID Zone

Society » HEALTH | July 15, 2022, Friday // 14:39
Bulgaria: Sofia is already in the Red COVID Zone @novinite.com

Sofia-city district has entered the red zone in terms of the incidence of COVID-19, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

It is expected to be followed by Burgas and Varna.

Five new areas are moving into a yellow zone. These are Kyustendil, Lovech, Silistra, Sliven and Haskovo.

A total of five out of 28 districts today have record daily morbidity for the last 14 days, BTV reported. The total morbidity for the country for the last seven days has increased by 43% compared to the previous week.

Here are the number of new cases for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria.

