COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1107 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 15, 2022, Friday // 08:14
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1107 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 1,107, with 5,374 tests performed, according to the data published on the Unified Information Portal. This equates to 20 percent positive samples found in the tests performed.

In the last 24 hours, two more people have died of covid. They have not been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the infection becomes 37,283.

Active cases are 10,929.

533 people are being treated in the hospital, 96 are new arrivals. Of these, 38 patients are in intensive care units.

633 were reported as cured.

3,930 doses of vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours.

/BTA

Coronavirus, Bulgaria, cases, vaccinated, tests
