Tensions after Last Night’s Protest over the Removal of Nikola Minchev

Protest in support of the removed chairman of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev last night in front of the parliament. The dissatisfaction was entitled "The Mafia removed Nikola Minchev." Nikola Minchev, Kiril Petkov and representatives of BSP joined the protesters.

However, there was tension. After shouting: "Toshko, come to us", Toshko Yordanov from “There Is Such a People” went out to the protesters, but was shot with various objects, water bottles and jugs.

Late in the evening, when “Vazrazhdane” deputies left the National Assembly, some of the protesters followed them with shouts. Police were able to calm the situation.

Traffic in front of the parliament building remained blocked until late in the evening. Tensions also arose between the people. Police intervened and used force to break them up. There were no serious accidents or injuries.

"The mafia is trying to regain its state. The first step in this process is the removal of the Speaker of the National Assembly," said one protester, who said he knew Minchev personally and described him as a" consensus person" and a" perfect lawyer. "

"This whole story that is unfolding, with parliamentary tricks that interfere with everything, really infuriates me," said another protester.

"Thank you for this support, we continue to fight, the fight will be successful," said Minchev, who appeared before the protesters.

"Recently, Mr. Tsonev said that protests were overthrowing governments, not supporting them. I think we can refute him," said Finance Minister Asen Vassilev.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also came out in support of Minchev.

"We promise that while we are here right and we still have a pulse, we will not give Bulgaria to these mobsters!", Said the Prime Minister. “Change has come! They can't bring them back! You are many, we are together! They have nowhere to go! ”He added.

Protesters chanted "together", "victory" and "Mafia out!".

After Petkov, Minchev also spoke, who was greeted with applause. He promised:

"The next time I am in a position to hold a vote, I will not be afraid of what the choice will be. I will be sure that there will be a stable majority that will elect a stable government that will work only for Bulgaria! ”

"Thank you for being here. Never give up! Together we will succeed ", said BSP leader Kornelia Ninova.

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of “There Is Such a People” was called on several times to meet the protesters. They greeted him with bottles of mineral water and other objects.

There was a double cordon of police officers on the scene trying to control the situation.

"We are not afraid of elections," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly. "But I still have a glimmer of hope that there are a few people on the scales inside who are struggling with their fears but know the right thing to do. It would be better for Bulgaria not to have elections. 22 laws must be passed by December - that's 12 billion. I rely a lot on the brave people, "Petkov said.

"I am talking to everyone, but I will not stop," the prime minister continued.

"I see the protection of the mafia in Bulgaria, the protection of a foreign government, I see people paid by foreign embassies," said Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane”. “The next government will be independent and lead by ‘Vazrazhdane’. This parliament is over," Kostadinov said.

"We did not organize this protest, it is spontaneous," said Lena Borislavova.

"Usually when people protest, they want resignations. We have given ours ", said Toshko Yordanov.

"Let everyone control their emotions, let the protests be civilized," Kornelia Ninova urged.

"The forces of darkness made their vote, you saw how the chairman of the National Assembly was removed. A new battle is ahead. This is only the first protest," said Daniel Laurer. "Even if the cabinet does not survive, there are 3 mandates in the parliamentary roulette. Then there will be elections, and I hope that all people who want change will vote for ‘We Continue the Change,’" Lorer said.

