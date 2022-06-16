Bulgaria: The National Assembly released Nikola Minchev as Speaker of Parliament

The deputies approved the resignation of Nikola Minchev as chairman of the National Assembly.

125 deputies voted in favor, 113 against, 1 abstained. The project was approved by the National Assembly. Even after the re-vote, the result was the same and Nikola Minchev is no longer chairman of the National Assembly.

Before the vote, Minchev said he would continue to be in first place. "I entered the temple of Bulgarian statehood, and it is an even greater honor that you made me first among equals. I will not stop on the grounds on which my resignation is demanded," Minchev said.

“The real reason for demanding my resignation is the same as behind the no-confidence vote next week. There is a new majority in the plenary hall”, said Minchev from the rostrum. According to him, the newly formed majority not only does not bring change, but will firmly preserve the old model.

“In such a parliament, it is even better for me not to be the speaker, because it turned out that those who were going to wipe out the corrupted now want to wipe out me. If we have to elect a new chairman, I want him or her to be as objective as I tried”, concluded Nikola Minchev.

