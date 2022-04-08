Belarus declared Bulgaria an “unfriendly” country
The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko considers Bulgaria an unfriendly state.
Today, the government in Minsk approved a list of countries it considers “unfriendly”.
It includes all the countries in the European Union, Australia, Albania, Great Britain, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, North Macedonia, USA, Montenegro, and Switzerland, TASS reported, citing today's publication in the Belarusian national legal portal.
The decision shall enter into force upon its official publication.
Russia has also declared Bulgaria, like all other EU countries, an unfriendly state. On April 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree imposing visa restrictions on citizens of countries Moscow considers unfriendly.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian PM explained why the Russian Ambassador has still not been Expelled
- » The Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria was not pleased with the name changes around the Embassy
- » Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met with Albanian President Ilir Meta
- » President Radev: Bulgaria says unconditionally “Yes“ to Albania for the start of EU Negotiations
- » First Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has been declared Persona Non Grata
- » Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia and 62 other Compatriots on a Humanitarian Flight to Bulgaria from Moscow