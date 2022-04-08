Belarus declared Bulgaria an “unfriendly” country

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko considers Bulgaria an unfriendly state.

Today, the government in Minsk approved a list of countries it considers “unfriendly”.

It includes all the countries in the European Union, Australia, Albania, Great Britain, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, North Macedonia, USA, Montenegro, and Switzerland, TASS reported, citing today's publication in the Belarusian national legal portal.

The decision shall enter into force upon its official publication.

Russia has also declared Bulgaria, like all other EU countries, an unfriendly state. On April 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree imposing visa restrictions on citizens of countries Moscow considers unfriendly.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews