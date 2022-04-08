Belarus declared Bulgaria an “unfriendly” country

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 8, 2022, Friday // 15:09
Bulgaria: Belarus declared Bulgaria an “unfriendly” country

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko considers Bulgaria an unfriendly state.

Today, the government in Minsk approved a list of countries it considers “unfriendly”.

It includes all the countries in the European Union, Australia, Albania, Great Britain, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, North Macedonia, USA, Montenegro, and Switzerland, TASS reported, citing today's publication in the Belarusian national legal portal.

The decision shall enter into force upon its official publication.

Russia has also declared Bulgaria, like all other EU countries, an unfriendly state. On April 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree imposing visa restrictions on citizens of countries Moscow considers unfriendly.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: unfriendly, Belarus, Bulgaria, state
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria