Putin imposed Visa restrictions on Bulgarians and citizens of other “Unfriendly” countries

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree imposing visa restrictions on citizens of countries identified by Moscow as "unfriendly" in response to their sanctions over Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The decree comes into force today and suspends the simplified visa regime for Russia with some EU member states, Bulgaria being one of them, as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and other bodies have been ordered to decide on the introduction of personal restrictions on the entry of “foreign nationals and persons who commit hostile acts against Russia, its citizens and legal entities.”

Last month, Moscow adopted a list of hostile countries, including the United States, Canada, Britain, European Union member states (including Bulgaria) and Ukraine.

/BNT