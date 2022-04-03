Greece will Strengthen NATO forces in Bulgaria
Greece is backing NATO forces in the Alliance's east wing with light anti-aircraft artillery in line with its commitment to join the NATO Response Force (NRF), which was activated immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, BGNES reported.
The transfer is largely part of NATO's central decision to support Bulgaria and Romania, the Alliance's two main Black Sea countries.
The deployment of Greek equipment and personnel in Bulgaria began on Friday and will end in the coming days.
Bulgarian MP: Bulgaria will provide Military-Technical assistance to Ukraine
In particular, Greece is sending four units of light anti-aircraft systems, such as ASRAD-HELLAS, with their personnel and the corresponding command links, which consist of about 30 members of the artillery. ASRAD-HELLAS systems are used by Greece, Germany and Finland and are able to work in adverse conditions and on difficult terrain. They consist of a Hummer-type vehicle equipped with four Stinger missile launchers. ASRAD can be transported by air if required.
At the same time, the transfer of forces to Bulgaria and Romania continues through the port of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece. , including Bradley and M1 Abrams tanks, which participated in the Thracian Cooperation 2022 exercise in Petrochori, Xanthi in mid-March.
