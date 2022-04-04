Bulgarian Defense Minister Denied the News that Greek military will Strengthen the Army

“Greek military units are passing through Bulgaria, but will not have anti-aircraft missile systems in our country”, it became clear from an interview with Bulgarian Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov for bTV. Thus, Zakov refuted the information circulated by the Greek newspaper “Kathimerini” that Greece has started to move light anti-aircraft artillery in our country.

Greece will Strengthen NATO forces in Bulgaria

He also commented on the current topic of whether Bulgaria should provide weapons to Ukraine and what type they should be.

“In my previous field, I was a diplomat, a diplomat can never say that a victim country should not be protected”, he said in response to a question about how he would advise MPs from “We Continue the Change” to vote on military aid. Next week, the parliament is expected to vote on the proposal of “Democratic Bulgaria” for our country to send military aid to Kyiv.

Bulgarian MP: Bulgaria will provide Military-Technical assistance to Ukraine

At the same time, Zakov reiterated his thesis that Bulgaria does not have the weapons that Ukraine needs. According to him, at the moment our country can only send suitable ammunition.

“Bulgaria cannot provide this special type of equipment that Ukraine needs, for example, aircraft and anti-aircraft systems, etc. This is very specific equipment. We cannot provide this specific equipment,” the minister said.

However, a procedure for sending bulletproof vests and helmets has already been launched.

Zakov clarified that so far no one has asked for his opinion on the issue. He reminded that we are a parliamentary republic and such a decision is made by MPs.

According to him, such a debate in parliament is a bit late.

At the moment, Bulgaria can protect its airspace with the help of its allies, the Minister of Defense is categorical.

The first planes of the F-16 fighter jets ordered by the United States will arrive in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2025, he said. According to him, we have paid everything for this deal, but there will be no compensation for the delay in deliveries.

“Compensation may be in case of non-performance of the contract. In this case, it is a matter of force majeure,” the minister explained.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews