COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1033 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

1033 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 25 people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified by 12,670 tests (nearly 8.15 percent were positive).

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1143 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

More than 71 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,139,956. They were detected by 9,615,656 tests (nearly 11.86 percent are positive).

92 percent of the 25 people who died in the last 24 hours have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 36,554.

Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures are Dropped from Today – What Stays and Goes

1848 people were hospitalized, 216 of them in intensive care units. There are a total of 177,602 active cases.

The number of new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours is 184. Over 77 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

3,291 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 925,800.

1332 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,353,336. 2,050,801 people have completed a vaccination course. 724,448 people received a booster dose.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA