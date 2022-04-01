Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures are Dropped from Today – What Stays and Goes
As of today, the emergency epidemic situation is officially canceled.
All restrictive measures have been lifted, but health authorities recommend wearing masks in hospitals and public transport, keeping a distance and continuing vaccination.
The requirement for a certificate for vaccination, post-illness or a negative test for Covid upon entering Bulgaria remains in force.
From April 1: No more Color Zones to Entry Bulgaria, Digital Certificate Remains
The Minister of Health will be able to introduce anti-epidemic measures depending on the situation.
It is envisaged that this will be done at the local level by orders of the directors of the Regional Health Inspectorates, the National Assembly decided by adopting at first reading amendments to the Health Act.
The changes envisage first-line medics continuing for another three months - until the end of June - to receive additional money to work with Covid patients.
Bulgaria: The Emergency Epidemic Situation is Over
Students who, for health and other valid reasons, are unable to return to class will be eligible for online learning for another 30 days.
