COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1143 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 1, 2022, Friday // 11:31
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for a 24-hour period are 1143 with 14,092 tests performed (slightly over 8 percent positive), while the cured for the same period are 5133, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

Of the cases for the day, 66.67 percent were not vaccinated.

17 people died. The active cases are currently 179,885.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,529 people have died and 1,138,923 have been infected.

1698 doses of vaccines were given during the last 24 hours. 193 people are newly admitted to hospitals. Of these, 79.27 percent had not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized is 1944, of which 219 are in intensive care units.

