Mariupol “In the Hands of the Occupiers"

The mayor of Mariupol said his city was “in the hands of the occupiers” after weeks of siege by Russian forces who razed the city to the ground, causing an unknown number of civilian casualties and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, CNN reported.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: Russian Forces Withdraw from the Kyiv Region

“Not everything is in our power,” said Vadim Boychenko, mayor of Mariupol, in a television interview. “Unfortunately, today we are in the hands of the conquerors.”

Boychenko called for the complete evacuation of the rest of Mariupol's population. In peacetime, the city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov had more than 400,000 inhabitants.

“According to our estimates, about 160,000 people are now in the besieged city of Mariupol, where it is impossible to live because there is no water, no electricity, no heat, no connection,” he said, adding: “And this is really scary.”

According to international media, it is unclear whether the fighting in the city continues at this time.

The Damage from the War in Ukraine amounts to over 63 Billion Dollars

Authorities in Mariupol say the March 28 bombings killed nearly 5,000 people, including 210 children.

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have prevented humanitarian convoys from approaching or leaving the city safely.

A pro-Russian separatist leader said on Sunday that about 1,700 Mariupol residents were “evacuated” from and around the city every day, but Ukrainian authorities said Russians were actually doing what they described as forcibly deporting thousands to Russia.

It is recalled that yesterday in an interview with Russian journalists Zelensky said that Ukraine keeps part of the city under its control.

