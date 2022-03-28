The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: Russian Forces Withdraw from the Kyiv Region

Due to heavy losses, Russia was forced to withdraw its troops from the area around the capital Kyiv.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army and specified that two battalion tactical groups of the Russian army have been withdrawn to Belarus. According to the headquarters, this is proof that they have suffered “significant losses”.

The Ukrainian army says it has repulsed five attacks by Russian forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The latest information from the Ukrainian army states the following:

-Ukrainian forces continue to hold back Russian troops aimed at gaining control of key roads and settlements near Kyiv, trying to break through Ukraine's defenses from the northwest and east.

-In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian forces destroyed two tanks, an infantry vehicle and a car. Russian forces have suffered losses.

The Ukrainian Air Force says it has destroyed four planes, 1 helicopter and 2 drones. This information has not been confirmed by another source.

Zelensky told Russian Journalists that He was Ready for Big Concessions. Moscow Banned the Interview

Ukraine says it is ready to discuss its neutrality “in-depth”, as the humanitarian situation in Mariupol is described as “catastrophic”, AFP reports. In the city, besieged and bombed for weeks, “the population is struggling to survive,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed on its Twitter account on Sunday night.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the complete blockade. “All entrances and exits of the city are blocked. It is impossible to import food and medicine in Mariupol. Russian forces are bombarding convoys with humanitarian aid and killing drivers,” he said Sunday night.

About 2,000 children have also been taken to Russia, Zelensky said. “And that means kidnapped. Because we don't know exactly where they are. Some are with their parents, others are not. It's a disaster,” he said.

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed in Mariupol, according to a recent report released by the mayor's office. According to the Ukrainian president, about 100,000 people are still stranded in this strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov. Several attempts to establish safe routes for civilians have failed, with the two sides blaming each other for violating the ceasefire.

“Nearly two weeks after the bombings of the Mariupol theater, we still do not know the fate of the hundreds of civilians who took refuge there,” said a Mariupol municipal official.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday or Tuesday to organize an evacuation operation from the city. Macron remains convinced that a path to dialogue with Moscow is still possible.

Nova