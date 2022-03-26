Police Seized 11 Russian Tanks from Ukrainian Yards

March 26, 2022, Saturday
The “Ukrainian gypsies steal a Russian tank” incident (video here) does not seem to be an isolated case.

In the Poltava region alone, local people have stored at least 11 tanks in their yards, according to a police statement.

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poltava Oblast police have seized 11 Russian tanks from locals. Poltava police distributed in Telegram a poster of what Russian weapons they seized from “illegal trafficking”. In addition to the tanks, 2 armored vehicles, 33 submachine guns and 4,300 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

Law enforcement officers call on Ukrainians to report such findings to the police. “In agriculture, of course, they will be used, but our defenders now need them more for fighting”, said in a statement the police, quoted in the Telegram channel of UNIAN.

