Bulgaria will Not Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine

“The main focus of the Council of Ministers was the war in Ukraine and the consequences for Ukrainian citizens on Bulgarian territory, as well as for the Bulgarian population”, said at a briefing the spokesperson of the Council of Ministers Lena Borislavova.

“Bulgaria will not send fighters to Ukraine, the government is behind this decision,” Borislavova said in response to a journalist's question.

Bulgarian Ministry of Defense Denies that Bulgaria will Donate its Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Accelerated inclusion in the labor market of Ukrainian citizens will be implemented to allow their integration. Short-term humanitarian aid will be provided within 3 months, this aid is up to BGN 40 per day. This measure will also support the Bulgarian tourism sector - hotels and accommodation that can expect an outflow for tourists.

Bulgaria will Distribute Aid of BGN 40 per day for Ukrainians and Hoteliers for 3 Months

“There are about 30,000 Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria, who must register with refugee status by March 31st in order to receive assistance,” said Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev.

How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Agriculture will be able to buy wheat, sunflower and corn for the reserve, the total amount is BGN 1.1 billion. There is no ban on exports, commented Asen Vassilev.

There is Wheat in Bulgaria for 2 years

“Oil prices have been discussed, as there has been a sharp rise in the last two days, which cannot be explained by a lack of raw materials or stocks”, Borislavova said.

“The price of BGN 5 per liter of oil is speculation,” said the Minister of Economy Kornelia Ninova, specifying that the production price is BGN 2.

Bulgaria Cannot Give Up Russian Fuels so Quickly

“Oil producers are holding back quantities in anticipation of exporting it at higher prices or in anticipation of rising prices. We will not allow a few to become millionaires in a few days and nights on the backs of Bulgarian citizens,” Ninova said. The Consumer Protection Commission will be contacted for inspections.



